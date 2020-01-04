OWOSSO — Thanks to a generous community, a beloved dog that went missing in Owosso was returned to its owner over the holiday break.
Archie, a golden retriever mix, is no ordinary pooch: He’s a therapy dog at the University of Maryland-Baltimore (UMB) and a survivor of Hurricane Dorian.
His owner is UMB police chief Alicia Kay Cary. Cary is from the Flint area. She previously worked at the Sports Creek Raceway, and as an officer in Saginaw, and in Wyoming, and Oregon before being recruited to be the chief at UMB.
She was in Owosso to visit her mom, Lyda Miller, when Archie went missing Christmas Eve.
“I went to go pick up my son and I left Archie with my mom. When my sister got there she had a handful of presents and when she opened the door Archie took off,” Cary said.
It was about 4:30 p.m. when the dog ran from her mother’s condo off of Chipman Road at Austin Riverfront.
The family searched the rest of Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
“It was the worst sick feeling. He didn’t know where he was at and was probably out looking for me. It was awful,” Cary said.
Long before arriving in Owosso, though, Archie overcame adversity.
Prior to arriving in Maryland, he had been a stray in a shelter in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit.
“A roughly 10-foot wave came through the shelter and killed several dogs. I think he was 1 of the 95 that survived it,” Cary said.
Halo No-Kill Rescue took Archie from the Bahamas and placed him with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
Archie is UMB’s second therapy dog through the Brevard County Sheriff Office’s Paws and Stripes College. The program takes rescue dogs and pairs them with inmates for training.
The first dog, Lexi, arrived in June and was such a hit the university decided to add a second. Both Archie and Lexi live with an officer and go to work with them every day.
Archie arrived in Maryland in early December and also was immediately a hit with the campus community.
The campus Cary oversees is in downtown Baltimore, and she said Archie is a great ambassador and conversation starter for her department when they deal with the local community.
“People want to come and approach the dog and I’m in full uniform so it kind of builds trust with the community and Archie is a tool to help us do that,” Cary said.
Archie does a number of different things around campus, according to Cary. He attends student orientation, and hangs out with students during exam week.
He also goes to the police athletic league games where he gets to interact with community members beyond campus.
Archie isn’t just for the students and staff; Cary said he is also a great stress reliever for the 160-plus officers and staff she works with.
“If there s a critical incident she will come in and it kind of calms people down,” she said.
On campus, Archie travels with Cary from meeting to meeting, usually sitting at her feet.
“It’s fun to see other people enjoy him being around. They come and pet him and it’s a great way for them to start their day. It gets them out of their day-to-day mindset.
“He’s very juvenile, but very sweet and smart. He’s been through so much as a young dog just in the first year of his life,” she said.
Once Archie bolted from Cary’s mom’s home, the family alerted the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, posted on social media and contacted media. Soon word spread.
Archie was reportedly was seen on Christmas day near Hintz and Cronk roads, but got spooked when people tried to approach him.
The family continued to search for Archie Dec 26. By that time, one of Cary’s colleagues, a police officer in the Chicago area, was in Owosso to search with a drone.
Other volunteers from the area had German shepherds that were trying to track Archie by scent. More than 15 people were out looking for the dog.
After two days had passed, Cary and the other volunteers were getting desperate and began setting up live traps for Archie.
Finally, on Dec. 28, Cary got a call from someone who said they heard on the police scanner Archie was spotted by the Shiawassee River. She bolted over to the spot and saw Archie.
“I walked down to the river very quietly because I didn’t want to spook him. I got down on one knee and he got up and started trotting away and he looked back and saw me on my knee there and his face just lit up,” Cary said. “I don’t know who was happier, Archie or me.”
Cary said she wanted to thank the community for the effort.
“In everything that’s so negative about this world that we see in the news, this says it all about mid-Michigan values, Midwest values. People coming together to help a stranger out,” she said. “They didn’t know the dog, don’t know me. I just can’t believe how much people care.
“There are genuine people there who have those values that are just helping people out. All you see in the media is negative, negative, negative. It’s nice to get down to the basics where a community comes together for a stranger and I end up walking away with friends I never thought I would have,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.