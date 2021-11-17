OWOSSO — The Salvation Army Owosso has hundreds of coats, hats, mittens and gloves for children and adults in need this Christmas season, thanks to donations at 12 collection sites.
Distribution of coats started Tuesday. Clients should call the Salvation Army at (989) 725-7485 and complete an application by phone.
A date and time will be scheduled for people to visit the office to pick out a coat, hat, or gloves.
Call from 8:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Coat signups are available throughout the winter, with the coat distribution ending March 31, 2022.
