CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a criminal sexual conduct charge against an Owosso man after he rejected a plea deal.
Lucas Kersjes, 38, was released from jail in April following the dismissal.
Kersjes was charged with first-degree CSC (personal injury) in August 2020 for an alleged incident that occurred in July 2020. He was arraigned in 66th District Court Aug. 3, 2020, before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty, and was lodged until the charge was dismissed and he was released.
Defense attorney Amy Husted asked 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart in February to grant Kersjes a personal recognizance bond, raising issues regarding the constitutional right to a speedy trial.
“He does not present a danger to the victim or any other person in the community,” Husted said at the February hearing. “He is committed to fighting this crime at trial. He has been sitting in jail for 192 days for a crime he did not commit.”
The alleged victim, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, made conflicting statements about whether the encounter was consensual.
Stewart denied Husted’s motion, noting Kersjes had been released from parole only months before the alleged assault — but did reduce the amount to $20,000.
Kersjes also had been charged with a habitual offender-fourth notice enhancement, due to prior felony convictions for felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and carrying a concealed weapon.
Had he been convicted of the CSC charge that was dropped, the conviction would have carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.
