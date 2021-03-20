OWOSSO — The driver of a rental truck had to be removed from the vehicle with hydraulic extrication equipment Friday after he crashed into a utility pole and a tree, shearing both off.
The man, who was not identified by police, was transported to Memorial Healthcare for treatment.
According to scanner traffic, the man received injuries to his leg, and his mouth was cut by glass from the truck’s windshield.
The rental truck was traveling north on South M-52 and went off the road just southeast of West South Street.
Owosso police and firefighters responded to the scene, and were able to extricate the man from the vehicle within minutes.
The man was conscious while he was being transported to Memorial.
