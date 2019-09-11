OWOSSO — The Curwood Toastmasters, a local club that is part of an international organization, is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Thursday at GracePointe Wesleyan Church, 1687 N. M-52.
Toastmasters International has more than 358,000 members in 143 countries. Each club is unique to its locale and membership but all of the 16,800-plus clubs share one mission, to help their members become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.
Guests are invited to experience an actual meeting. See how members have learned to confidently speak in public, either with prepared or impromptu speeches. There will be a light meal provided.
Curwood Toastmasters was chartered five years ago. They meet every week from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Each meeting includes speeches given by members and evaluations to help speakers become better communicators and leaders at work and in their communities.
