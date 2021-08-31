Wide-ranging discussion

OWOSSO — City officials have taken another step toward deciding how to spend the estimated $1.51 million the city expects to receive from the federal government aimed at helping localities recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a special Owosso City Council meeting Monday to discuss spending alternatives, several people advocated for using part of the funds to finance projects related to the nonprofit organizations they represent, including the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Arts Center, Owosso Historical Commission and Friends of the Shiawassee River.
No decisions on allocations were made at the session, attended by about 30 people. Instead, council members agreed the city should send a survey to residents, via mail and online, for their input. A time period will be set up in which residents can submit ideas for projects to be covered by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The submissions will be evaluated based on objective criteria.
Officials stressed there is time to discuss and decide: The city doesn’t have to obligate itself to particular ARPA projects until Dec. 31, 2024. Work must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
“I appreciate this forum and the participation between the council and residents,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said. “This is what I’d call a productive exercise in democracy.”
Possibly referring to the controversy spurred by Shiawassee County commissioners awarding themselves ARPA “hazard pay” during a closed meeting, Eveleth added: “We’ve seen unproductive conversations recently, and I’m grateful this is not one of those.”
As City Manager Nathan Henne previously explained to council members, allowable uses of ARPA funds include water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements, reimbursing the city for revenue losses related to COVID-19 such as the renovations at city hall, beefing up roads, helping small businesses hurt by the pandemic and providing premium pay to essential workers.
City accountants have determined the city’s revenue loss as a result of the pandemic was about $765,000 — half of the ARPA pot, Henne said. That amount, therefore, is the most council members could spend for such projects as city sidewalk improvements, lead water service line replacements or the reconstruction of Jerome Street, along the Shiawassee River.
The revenue losses could also be reimbursed by addressing disparities in public health, Henne said, such as funding community health workers and financial navigators, housing services and to reduce lead paint.
Henne previously talked to council about using some ARPA funds for such “transformational” projects such as improving Jerome Street. On Monday, Eveleth said he supports choosing a transformational project. He suggested holding off on discussing infrastructure projects while the U.S. Congress works to pass an infrastructure bill that might include money for Owosso.
“We may get more money (from the federal government) for infrastructure projects,” Eveleth said. “It might benefit us to wait on that, and go forward with discussions about transformational projects.”
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika said she would like to see sidewalk repairs performed with city ARPA dollars, especially in the downtown area.
“Our sidewalks are in terrible condition,” she said. “This is an opportunity to make them much better.”
Osika said in her view projects proposed by local groups that serve residents across the county should be funded with ARPA money from the county government, too, not only from Owosso.
Some council members, including Janae Fear and Nick Pidek, stressed the need for an organized decision process, including setting a timeline for submitting proposed projects and criteria for evaluating submissions.
Council member Dan Law said he’d like to see the city use ARPA funds to reconstruct the sewer main at the M-52 bridge to stop the sanitary sewer overflows that have plagued the city for years.
Council member Robert Teich said he wants to review cost estimates for projects “so we can start adding them up … and getting our arms around this. I’d like to see the numbers.”
A few numbers are already available. In a letter to council, Shiawassee Arts Center Executive Director Piper Brewer requested the city use ARPA funds to pave the center’s gravel parking lot, at a cost of about $56,000.
On Monday, Shiawassee Family YMCA Executive Director Laura Archer proposed a partnership between the city and the Y to expand the Y’s “community footprint” with a public swimming pool or child care facility.
Kirk Riley, executive director of the Friends of the Shiawassee River, said he believes the city should use some of the funds to continue working to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows into the river. He said the Friends could implement an educational program to raise awareness about what needs to be done.
“Nothing would benefit the river more than eliminating sanitary sewer overflows,” Riley said. “I know the city has already done a lot, but more must be done.”
Jamie Semans, librarian for the Shiawassee Community District Library, said the Owosso branch, built in 1914, has maintenance problems that need addressing. She also asked that some ARPA funds be spent to mitigate “accessibility issues” for disabled people.
She listed a number of upgrades the library has undertaken on its own, adding: “We need more, in order to serve all of our patrons safely.”
Dave Atkins, who serves on the Owosso Historical Commission and the Downtown Development Authority, asked that some ARPA funds be used to build a handicap-accessible ramp at the historic Gould House.
Henne noted many cities are choosing to spend funds strictly on infrastructure projects.
Monday’s special meeting closed with a look forward to future discussions about the best ways to spend federal COVID-19 money.
“This is just the beginning of the discussion. It’s just a kickoff,” Eveleth said. “I like that we’re creating a process for citizens to submit ideas. We didn’t come here to decide anything tonight.”
Owosso’s ARPA allocation is based on its population of 14,441. There are 1,724 NEUs in Michigan, sharing $644 million in ARPA funds. Michigan counties received a total of $1.93 billion, and large cities will get a piece of a $1.8 billion pot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.