OWOSSO — This year was all about new beginnings for Owosso officials.
The changes began with the selection of a city manager. Don Crawford retired from the post after eight years in March.
The Sedalia, Missouri, native was the top official of Hamtramck in Wayne County and Streater, Illinois, before coming to Owosso.
The search for Owosso’s new city manager began with the placement of ads reaching 12,000 potential candidates. Four candidates were chosen from a pool of 24 for interviews: Leslie City Manager Aaron Desentz, former Parchment city manager Dennis Durham, Springfield city manager Nate Henne and Owosso Assistant City Manager Susan Montenegro.
Henne received a unanimous vote from city council to replace Crawford.
Henne, who was the city manager of Springfield, in western Calhoun County, began his new position April 2.
“I think the first year went pretty well,” he said. “I was set up very well by Don Crawford when he left. The budget that was adopted by the council was followed diligently. I came in when staff was working on that budget, so we’re pretty excited to start a new budget process here in January which will be wholly my own. We did a lot of good things this year.”
Henne grew up in Owosso and had served as the city manager of Springfield since 2013.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from Michigan State University, and a master’s degree in public administration focusing on utility infrastructure from Central Michigan University. He worked as the town manager of Lake City, Colorado, in 2012 before hiring on at Springfield.
He explained that in his experience, 99 percent of the people that are upset about things have always been willing to have a discussion with him about how to fix it.
“We have people that come to the meetings and voice their opinions,” he said. “That’s tough for some people. Not only do they have families, jobs and busy schedules, but they get up in front of a group of people in a forum setting to talk. That’s not easy for the average person. To have that level of public participation here in our meetings and at community events that we have is very encouraging.”
New City Attorney
Longtime Owosso city attorney Bill Brown retired after 28 years in Owosso.
Scott Gould was selected to replace him in February after a 6-1 vote by city council.
“I’m very pleased with the vote, and I’ll do the best that I can,” Gould said at the time.
The Owosso native has been a lawyer in Shiawassee County for five years.
He is certified in labor law and has experience in criminal defense work, which are important areas for the position of city attorney.
Gould previously worked with Brown on city matters.
New Assistant City Manager
After five years, assistant city manager Susan Montenegro relinquished her position after accepting an offer to become the city manager of Leslie in Ingham County.
Her last day in Owosso was June 1, and she began her new job on June 4.
“I’m excited for my new opportunity there,” Montenegro previously said. “I’ve got big shoes to fill, and I feel very humbled and honored by that.”
She took over for Leslie City Manager Aaron Desentz, who moved on to become city manager of Eaton Rapids.
Both Desentz and Montenegro were candidates for the city manager position vacancy late last year when longtime city manager Don Crawford announced his retirement.
Montenegro said she remains grateful to Crawford for “taking a chance on me” five years ago, when she came to city hall.
The search for a replacement began immediately.
In mid-July, Amy Cyphert was selected to replace Montenegro with 14 years of experience in government planning and zoning, and in managing projects for a private business.
She graduated from Grand Blanc High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Michigan State University. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University.
New City Council Members
Longtime city council member Burton Fox resigned at the July 16 meeting citing his wife’s health.
“It came as a surprise to everyone in the room,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said. “I certainly understand his reasoning for doing so. His perspective and his experience will be sorely missed.”
Former Owosso mayor Linda Robertson was chosen to fill the seat for the remainder of Fox’s term.
In November, candidates Eveleth, Janae Fear, Jerry Haber and Nicholas Pidek were elected.
“I’m excited,” Henne said. “We ended up with three new members who have been fantastic so far. They have a lot of good ideas. We’re actually going to be having a council retreat next month, which will be a goal-setting session. I’m looking forward to seeing what ideas council can agree on because these goals will be aimed towards next year, so that as a staff we all know what we want to get done. So let’s go do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.