OWOSSO — With four rescue cats and a dog in the family, it’s no wonder David Neese chose an Eagle Scout project that benefits dogs at the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Neese, 17, constructed three portable pieces of agility equipment for dogs: a seesaw, ramp and climbing platform. The equipment was delivered to the shelter in September 2019, but COVID-19 restrictions and other circumstances delayed Neese’s Eagle Scout ceremony until Oct. 3 of this year.
“David’s agility equipment gives our shelter dogs a chance to be outside in the sunshine enjoying the fresh air, getting both physical and mental exercise,” Shiawassee Humane Society Director Holly Guild said.
“It is an important part of keeping our dogs happy and healthy while they wait for their new homes,” she continued. “We are so grateful to David for providing this important enrichment for our pups. It makes a big difference in the quality of their shelter stay.”
Neese was the last member of Boy Scout Troop 420 to receive the Eagle Scout designation, — the highest honor in the Boy Scouts — because Troop 420 dissolved a while back. Neese moved to Troop 85. He’s been a Scout since he was a 6-year-old in first grade.
“Scouting teaches a lot of really important things — a large variety of safety and practical skills,” said Neese, a senior at Owosso High School. “It also teaches an appreciation for nature and how conservation is involved, which is really important.”
Neese said he plans to continue scouting even though he’s attained Eagle Scout so he can earn more merit badges for further awards. He first heard about Eagle Scouts in middle school and from that point planned to become one, viewing the honor as the culminating goal of the Boy Scout experience.
“A lot of Scouts in our troop were Eagle Scouts,” Neese said. “It was like the end goal, getting there.”
Looking for a project, Neese took a scoutmaster’s suggestion to help out the Shiawassee Humane Society, which was seeking a Scout to do an Eagle Scout project for the shelter. Specifically, they hoped for the dog athletic equipment that Neese was happy to deliver.
Using solid wood, plywood and a variety of hardware, the adjustable equipment was built mostly by volunteers — family members, friends and troop members — as the Eagle Scout rules require.
The idea was for Neese to delegate and lead. Tires used to build one of the pieces were donated by a local tire shop, Neese said. Other supplies were purchased at Home Depot.
Much of the work took place in Neese’s parents’ garage and driveway.
The equipment was completed in September 2019, not long before the pandemic hit. That delayed the Eagle Scout ceremony, but there was another factor: the mountains of paperwork Neese had to prepare.
“Everybody told me the paperwork was the hardest part, and I realized at the very end it was true,” said Neese, who plans to major in computer science in college with an eye toward working as a software engineer.
He was formally installed as an Eagle Scout Oct. 3 with fellow Scouts from Troop 420 at his side. State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, presented Neese with a state resolution praising his achievement.
He and his parents — Mike and Kate Neese of Owosso — have visited the shelter and watched the equipment in action. They said they encourage everyone to support their local humane society.
“One thing that’s really nice about this project is that the equipment will last a long time and will do a lot of good,” David Neese said. “And I know it gets used a lot.”
