New chief takes charge

OWOSSO TWP. — Michael Ardelean, a lifelong Owosso Township resident and Owosso business owner, is now the chief of the Owosso Township Fire Department.
Ardelean, 61, has been with the fire department for 36 years. He replaced the retired chief, Dave Johnson, on July 1, following a unanimous vote of approval for Ardelean by the Owosso Township Board.
“It’s such a big honor,” Ardelean said Wednesday. “But it’s a big step, doing this along with running my own business.”
The chief position involves not only fighting fires but also administrative work, generally taking 25-30 hours per week to perform.
Ardelean’s “day job” is running CLH Insurance in Owosso, which he has owned since 2003. He keeps fire department pagers positioned in every corner of his office.
Not to worry, though — Ardelean can definitely handle both jobs, Johnson said.
“I handed it off to somebody who is more than capable. Mike is dedicated,” Johnson said of Ardelean. “He’s going to do a fantastic job.”
As the fire chief, Ardelean oversees 28 firefighters, who respond to emergency calls locally and provide mutual aid to neighboring communities. The staff includes eight firefighters who have more than three decades in the department.
He is also responsible for payroll, keeping records and interacting with various agencies, including the state Department of Environmental Quality, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, National Fire Protection Association, the American Red Cross and various insurance companies.
“It’s like being a CEO of a big company,” Johnson said.
Just recently, Ardelean was trained as a fire inspector, learning the current statewide set of fire codes recently adopted by the township.
“My plan is to do lots with fire prevention and awareness in the community. I hope to keep the momentum going that previous fire chiefs started,” Ardelean said. “As the fire inspector, I’m working with local businesses to help them keep up to code.”
Ardelean signed on as a firefighter with Owosso Township in 1985.
“Back then, I was drawn to the excitement,” he recalled. “It kind of grabs you. It’s really family-oriented and you serve the community. My desire to serve the public was a driving force.”
He stayed, among other reasons, for the camaraderie among the firefighters, both in Owosso Township and fire departments throughout Shiawassee County.
“It drags you in and never lets you go,” Ardelean said.
After serving as a firefighter for five years, he was promoted to fire captain, a position he held for about 25 years. About six years ago, he was tapped as one of the department’s battalion chiefs, running the day-to-day operations, which prepared him for his current role.
Ardelean grew up in Owosso Township — close to a fire station, coincidentally — and graduated from Owosso High School in 1978. He managed the former Robbins Furniture in Westown for many years before going into the insurance industry.
He’s been married to Rebecca, a nurse, for 32 years. The couple have three adult children, Justin — a firefighter in Owosso Township — Josh, who works at CLH insurance, and Chelsea Schoenfield, an occupational therapist.
Michael Ardelean was named the 2016 Citizen of the Year by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. Over the years he has been active in numerous community organizations, giving special attention to the Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
Making it to the top spot in the fire department caps a stellar career and family life.
“When they offered the position and I said yes, I felt like I didn’t even really have a choice,” Ardelean said. “It’s such an honor in fire service to be the chief. I couldn’t say no.
“It was a childhood dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.