OWOSSO — Monday’s episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” was called “Spoiled Rotten by Axe-ident,” but Owosso baker Jill Davis was not axed from the Henson Hotel — she is a step closer to Food Network glory.
Davis, who owns Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, is one of seven contestants still alive for a spot in the Food Network magazine and a $25,000 prize after the fourth of eight episodes of “Halloween Baking Championship.”
An episode after the contestants were partnered up for a twin challenge, the show reverted back to its usual two-part format (“The Thriller” and “The Killer”) with the contestants baking alone.
For “The Thriller,” the contestants had two hours to create a “delicious dessert designed to look like food that is rotten, fetid or fungal.” They each randomly selected a fermented ingredient to be incorporated into their confection. Davis’ ingredient was balsamic vinegar.
Davis made a stack of moldy-looking pancakes from citrus and berry cobbler for the challenge, and received mixed comments from the celebrity judges.
“I love the mold. I think you hit the nail on the head with that color, that mossy green,” Carla Hall said.
“I think it’s a little heavy on the balsamic, I would’ve loved if it was just a little bit sweeter, and I’m never going to say that, but in this case it’s a little balsamic,” Stephanie Boswell said.
Maricsa Trejo, a bakery owner from Richardson, Texas, was announced as the winner of “The Thriller,” earning an advantage in “The Killer,” where one contestant would be eliminated.
Show host John Henson introduced “The Killer” by recreating the famous “Here’s Johnny” axe scene from Jack Nicholson’s 1980 film “The Shining.” Henson explained how his predecessor liked to check on hotel guests by smashing things and the contestants had to create “smashable” desserts in his honor.
The contestants, except for Trejo, had two hours to make their smashable dessert — which required an edible outer shell and that would be cracked to reveal a “gruesome, hideous” surprise inside. Henson announced Trejo’s advantage would be a 10-minute head start for the challenge.
Davis made a sticky toffee pudding with apples and a stabilized whipped cream brain. She gave her confection a hard peanut caramel shell with the pudding and the stabilized whipped cream brain on the inside. She received positive feedback from the judges in “The Killer.”
“I’m so happy that you chose to do this hard-cooked sugar instead of isomalt because now the sugar adds another texture and another flavor that balances so beautifully with the caramel and the apples,” Boswell said.
“I think the balance of this dessert is what I’m really enjoying. It’s not overly sticky; it’s just the perfect sticky,” Zac Young said.
After fellow contestant Alexey Ivanov was announced as the winner of the challenge, Davis’ name was the first called by Henson as the other contestants advancing to the next episode.
Trejo, despite winning the 10-minute advantage for “The Killer,” was eliminated to the Henson Hotel’s 13th floor after her dessert failed to impress the judges. The fifth episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” will air at 9 p.m. Monday on Food Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.