OWOSSO — Monday’s episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” was called “Spoiled Rotten by Axe-ident,” but Owosso baker Jill Davis was not axed from the Henson Hotel — she is a step closer to Food Network glory.

Davis, who owns Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, is one of seven contestants still alive for a spot in the Food Network magazine and a $25,000 prize after the fourth of eight episodes of “Halloween Baking Championship.”

