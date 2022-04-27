OWOSSO —Owosso First Congregation Church (United Church of Christ), 237 N. Washington St., is holding a community prayer event at noon May 5 at Fayette Square for National Prayer Day.
The event will begin with a brief prayer led by the Owosso Area Ministerial Association. Organizers are encouraging atendees to pray as they would like around “eight pillars of influence”: the war in the Ukraine; local and national government; military, media, church, family, education and business.
The rain location for the event will be at First Episcopal Church, 120 Goodhue St.
