BENNINGTON TWP. — Ella the golden retriever was missing for nearly two weeks when a group of Good Samaritans spotted the dog in Hopkins Lake Park and reunited her with her family.
The happy ending might not have been possible without Owosso Pets Lost and Found, a popular Facebook page that’s helped people find their lost pets since 2012.
More than 100,000 people viewed the posts that began appearing on the page March 30, the day after Ella bolted from the pet sitter while her family was on vacation in Florida.
“You just live your own everyday life and you don’t realize how much people care. We have been so overwhelmed by the support we were getting from everybody in the community — even people who don’t know us,” said Shawnna Cody of Bennington Township, who was reunited with Ella on Sunday evening.
“The whole group on Facebook got the word out. They’re tremendous.”
Thousands of people shared Cody’s posts, which asked for pictures of any “Ella sightings.” As each sighting came in, family members would quickly drive to the location, only to discover Ella had already taken off.
On various days, the 7-year-old dog was reportedly spied on Cook Road, different parts of Chipman Street, in Green Meadows subdivision, and on Mason, Juddville, Henderson, Hintz, Wilkinson, Cronk and Ardelean roads.
One photo posted on Owosso Pets Lost and Found shows Ella trudging down Cook Road, her coat filthy.
“Ella made it to just about every corner of Shiawassee County,” Cody said.
When she was found, the pads on her paws were raw, and she was very tired and weak. However, she appeared to be uninjured. Cody planned to take Ella to the vet to get checked out on Monday.
The Codys’ Florida trip was the first they’d taken without Ella along, worried the long car ride would be too much for her. Instead, a family member stayed at the Codys’ house on Manitou Lake to watch Ella.
One day, after the sitter let the dog outside to go the bathroom, Ella came back toward the house, gave the sitter a funny look and took off. In retrospect, the family wonders if Ella was worried something bad had happened to them and was trying to find them.
After all, the pooch was very protective. When the Cody children swam in the lake, she’d swim out even farther. If one of the kids ventured out too far, Ella would grab their life jackets and pull them toward the shore.
“She’s a momma dog,” Cody said. “She’s very friendly and loving, and she’s a loyal dog.”
The panicked pet sitter, enlisting help from other family members, searched for Ella until early the following morning, with no luck. Dan Cody — Shawnna’s husband — jumped on a plane to Michigan the next day, leaving Shawnna and their four children in Florida, where they thought they’d be spared from worrying constantly.
They worried anyway. The Codys reached out to South Lyon Lost Animal Recovery, and volunteer Lori Beard got to work, looking for Ella every day and even leaving bowls of dog food all over the county to bring the scared dog out of hiding.
The days rolled by. On Saturday, Dan and Shawnna Cody faced the real possibility Ella was lost to them. Ella had been a birthday present to Dan seven years previously. In fact, she’d replaced a different golden retriever Shawnna had bought for Dan as a wedding present.
It was hard to even contemplate losing Ella, but they told each other they had to brace themselves for that eventuality.
The next day, Sunday, Wrought Iron Grill chef Brian Pierce and his two sons, Stone and Levi, went disc golfing at Hopkins Lake Park. They saw a golden retriever laying on the grass, maybe chilling out. But the dog wasn’t moving. It was a little odd.
The boys convinced their father — not exactly an animal lover — to check on her later. The trio then met up with Pierce’s girlfriend, Courtney Schlaud, and her daughter Peyton for their first ice cream of the season at Prescott’s Cone Zone in Owosso.
As the group sat by the Shiawassee River with their cones, the mysteriously motionless dog in the park came up in conversation. They returned to the disc golf course, where Ella was laying in the very same spot.
Something was wrong, Schlaud worried. But she didn’t want to remove a dog that belonged to someone who perhaps lived nearby. She asked fisherman at the new city dock on the lake about the dog. They advised her to check out Owosso Pets Lost and Found on Facebook.
There was Ella, in a photo. Schlaud immediately called Shawnna Cody, who raced over and barely put her vehicle in park before jumping out. She cried and Ella whimpered as they hugged and kissed.
“It was a great reunion. It was so sweet,” Schlaud said. “I am an animal lover, and I just did what I hope someone would do for me in that situation.”
Ella is very happy to be home, Cody said.
“She’s cuddling up to everyone and wagging her tail and giving us all tons of kisses,” she said. “She won’t leave our side.”
The founder of Owosso Pets Lost and Found, Ron Ackels, said he’s never seen the kind of response Ella garnered. One woman following the story lives in Alaska.
“We’ve had 10 times the reach we’ve ever seen before,”Ackels said. “We can’t believe what people are willing to do to help out people with missing pets. But of all our years of having this page, this story is undoubtedly No. 1.”
Shawnna Cody said she has been struggling to find the right words to thank people for their caring and help.
“People who didn’t even know us were crying and feeling our pain,” she said. “They’re just so many good people out there. I wish I could thank each of them individually so they know how much they have touched our lives.
“We’ll never forget their support.”
