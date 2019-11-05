SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Through Halloween, the Goodfellows have received $6,926 through several gifts, as well as the annual paper sale held Oct. 18-19.
Sixty-two people worked the two-day paper sale, with Angela Bueno traveling the farthest, from Spain, to participate. Bueno is a Rotary Club exchange student staying with Dianne Rodgers. Her first customer of the day wasn’t from this area, but gave her a $50 bill.
The 62 people involved with the sale were members of Owosso Rotary, Owosso Kiwanis, Corunna Rotary, Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis, Owosso-Corunna Lions and the Zonta Club of Owosso.
At this point Shiawassee-Goodfellows collections are down slightly, anyone who wishes to donate may do so by sending their contribution to: Shiawassee-Goodfellows C/O The Argus-Press, 201 E. Exchange St., Owosso, MI 48867.
To date the group has shopped for 220 children from Owosso and Corunna schools.
