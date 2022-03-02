OWOSSO — The Owosso VFW is hosting two upcoming euchre tournaments:
n The Lyle Bupp Memorial Euchre Tournament at 6 p.m. Friday. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per player for 25 cent euchre, with a a $1 loaner buy-in. First place prize is $100, with second and third place getting $50 and $25, respectively. There will also be consolation prizes and 50/25/25 raffles.
n A tournament for the American Cancer Society will also be held at the VFW March 12. Sign-in is at 4:30 p.m. and play begins at 5 p.m. Cost is once again $10. Food will be provided, along with a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle. Questions can be directed to Frank Delaney at (989) 413-7649.
The Owosso VFW is located at 519 S. Chipman St. For more information, call (989) 723-8655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.