A strong foundation

OWOSSO TWP. — It’s been at least a decade since Habitat For Humanity built a new house or rehabilitated an existing house in Shiawassee County, but the local branch is hoping to start laying foundations again.
The only thing the Saginaw Shiawassee Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Owosso Township needs to move forward is, well, just about everything: money, volunteers, houses and land, and people who need a new house or critical repairs to their current structure.
“Habitat For Humanity would like to get back into building houses here again,” said ReStore co-manager Rick Merling. “We know there is a need for affordable housing in this community.”
One reason the time feels right to ramp up the Habitat house program in Shiawassee County is new ReStore co-manager Karl Fechner, who brings a lot of construction experience from his last Habitat gig in Wisconsin.
Fechner and two volunteers, Keith Clarke and Carl Smith, have been building handicap ramps for area residents for several weeks with the $12,000 raised by the 2019 Mr. Owosso contest winner, Justin Horvath.
Some of the Mr. Owosso funds are also being used to whittle down a two-year waiting list for repairs to area roofs and porches.
At the same time, Habitat is awaiting word on grants the organization has applied for from churches, companies and other sources for larger projects.
Also, Fechner is trying to put together a construction crew with volunteers who want to serve the community, including people who know the construction trade.
“If we’re going to rehab houses and build new ones, we’re going to need a construction crew,” Fechner said.
And that’s just part of the challenge. Habitat must also receive donations of vacant land or houses to demolish or rehab. Then officials have to find families who are eligible for help and willing to partner with Habitat.
Habitat families put in 250 hours of “sweat equity” in lieu of a down payment, and then take on a mortgage that basically covers Habitat’s costs.
“We can help blue-collar workers be able to afford a house,” Fechner said. “Their mortgage payment will be less than what they’re paying in rent right now.”
“But a lot of things have to fall into place,” he continued. “What’s most efficient is to build two houses at a time. For example, it’s cheaper to dig two holes for basements, one after the other.”
Fechner said he has been scouting potential home sites. He is eyeing lots in Lennon that are currently owned by the Michigan Land Bank, and 15 lots south of Owosso that belong to a church Habitat would like to partner with.
“We will also rehab existing houses that perhaps have been damaged in a fire or have been vacant for a long time,” he said.
Habitat would be interested in helping a local community “fill in” a certain block or area with houses on the principle that two new houses can lift up entire neighborhoods.
The organization has a neighborhood rehabilitation program, too, in which volunteers cut grass, weed, fix porches and make other repairs, improving the look and feel of a sagging, aging street.
Horvath said Habitat is helping the community expand a small housing stock that limits development.
“One big reason I really believe in this organization is its mission of affordable housing,” Horvath said. “This is an opportunity for Habitat to play to that need. Being able to do more is tremendously exciting. I’m fully in support of the program (to bring back house-building).”
Horvath noted that one challenge in increasing the area’s housing stock is the high cost of building versus lower market prices. Habitat, as a nonprofit organization, has access to grants and other avenues of funding that aren’t available to private developers.
“We’re working right now on how to leverage Habitat’s position to partner with local developers, how to create public-private partnerships,” he said.
For more information or to apply for a new house, rehab or critical repairs to an existing house, or a handicap ramp, call the ReStore at (989) 720-0381 or stop by the store, 1494 N. M-52.
