OWOSSO — During the late 1850s, several Lutheran families settled in the Owosso area, but there was no Lutheran church to attend.
A few years later, the Rev. Christian Eberhardt, a missionary and circuit rider who founded many Lutheran congregations across the state, became the preacher to the Owosso flock. However, spread thin by other pastoral obligations, Eberhardt came to Owosso only three times a year. The first service took place inside the Exchange Hotel in 1862.
Finally, on Sept. 13, 1869, Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church was officially formed under the leadership of a different pastor, Johann Haas. Now 150 years later, the church is still going strong, with a vibrant congregation, pre-K-8 school, radio sermons and many building improvements.
“It’s just kind of a cool thing to realize your church has been around this long — it’s a gift,” said the Rev. Paul Wilde, Salem’s pastor with the Rev. James Bare. “It’s a worthwhile time to look at the grace God has shown us for 150 years and, hopefully, will continue to show us for another 150 years or longer.”
All year, former pastors at Salem Lutheran have served as guest pastors, touching on the milestone anniversary in their sermons. The main celebration is set for 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at the church. Both services will be led by Jonathan Balge, a Salem pastor from 1990 to 2002.
Everyone is welcome to attend Sept. 8 — or any time, Wilde and Bare said.
Despite the passage of a century and a half, Salem Lutheran’s mission has remained the same.
“This is a family of believers, gathered around God’s word and sacraments, to respond to the love God is showing us by loving one another and our community,” Bare said.
In the early days of Salem Lutheran, congregants worshipped in a small wood-frame building located in the same spot as the current church, 330 N. Washington St. The land and structure were purchased in 1867 for $850.
It wasn’t until the late 1880s that talk arose about constructing a new church on the site. The cornerstone was laid July 9, 1893. The tin box within the cornerstone contains a New Testament, history of the church, hymnal, constitution of the church and synod, list of President Grover Cleveland’s cabinet members, list of church members and officers — and a copy of the forerunner of The Argus-Press and other newspapers.
The new church was 46 by 80 feet, and the cost was $10,000. The bricks came from the Frieseke foundry: Herman Frieseke, father of famous impressionist painter Frederick Frieseke, was a member of Salem Lutheran. The church was dedicated on Dec. 1, 1893.
The church’s distinctive 140-foot steeple pierced the sky until Nov. 11, 1911, when a tornado swept through Owosso, destroying much in its wake. The slender needle of the spire gave way. Later, what remained of the old tower was capped by a shorter steeple, which is still in place.
Nothing went to waste: The original frame church was moved to 416 E. Mason St. in 1894 and established as a school. The school moved to a different site in 1901, operating there until the church constructed a one-story brick building on Stewart Street, which was dedicated in 1930. The cost: $18,000.
Today, the pre-K through eighth-grade school on Stewart remains in operation, with just under 60 students enrolled.
“Jesus welcomed the little children and blessed them,” Bare said. “We know they need Jesus as much as anyone.”
Sermons at Salem Lutheran began being broadcast on local WOAP (1080 AM) in 1948. About 10 years ago, after the radio station changed formats, the Owosso Lutheran Hour hit the airwaves on Z92.5 FM, and continues to air at 10 a.m. every Sunday.
Salem Lutheran has seen many physical updates over the years. In 1964, an educational wing was added to the back of the church.
The pipe organ was moved from the front of the sanctuary to the balcony, and completely revamped.
In 1977, the sanctuary’s walls and ceiling were hand-painted. An elevator — giving people with disabilities easier access to the sanctuary and fellowship hall — was installed in 2001.
The front steps were returned to the original platform design in 2002.
The biggest change Bare has seen during his 21-year tenure at Salem Lutheran is dwindling attendance, a fact experienced by many churches since the 1950s.
“But some things don’t change,” Wilde said. “God’s love for us doesn’t change, and people’s need for God’s love hasn’t changed, either. It’s a matter of getting the message into people’s ears.”
For more information, visit “Salem Ev Lutheran Church” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.