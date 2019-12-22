OWOSSO — The city’s auditor has offered an opinion that Owosso has the highest level of clean financial statements and is in a stable financial position.
Monday, during a regular Owosso City Council meeting, certified public accountant Joe Verlin with Gabridge and Co. delivered an audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. Council members later accepted the report by a 6-0 vote, with member Nick Pidek absent.
“I’d say your overall financial health is certainly in line with other municipalities. Your in strong, suitable financial condition,” Verlin said in response to a question from Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth about how the city is faring financially.
One indicator of financial stability is the city’s unassigned fund balance of $2.73 million, representing 39.2 percent of expenditures and transfers out, according to the audit report. The optimal percentage is 25 to 50 percent, Verlin said.
“The fund balance is in a very stable position,” Verlin said.
The positive change of $439,331 from last year’s fund balance can be partly explained by licensing fees from medical marijuana operations. Charges for city fee services increased by $629,062 last year, including fees received for participation in the medical marijuana lottery drawing.
Charges the city brought in for utility services spiked by $893,787, the result of a 13.5-percent increase in utility rates approved during the year.
At the close of the last fiscal year, the city’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $63.66 million, which was the total net position for the city. Of that amount, $5.31 million was unrestricted and available for any city activity. The city’s net position marks an increase of $3.044 million from the previous fiscal year.
The city’s “net position” refers to all of its assets minus liabilities. The largest part, $48.481 million, represents land, buildings, machinery and equipment that cannot be readily liquidated.
The combined fund balance for the city’s governmental funds was $15.258 million, an increase of $3.648 million from the last fiscal year.
Owosso’s net pension liability increased as a result of poor market performance last year, “causing significant investment losses that will be deferred during the next five years,” Verlin said in the audit report.
“The funds you have for sewer and water cover operations, and the pension plans are doing OK,” he told council members. “Your funding for your pension plan is stable, better than average.”
The market losses, combined with the cost of city street projects, increased the city’s total expenses by $3.044 million, from $14.964 million in 2018 to $17.185 million in 2019, the report states.
Revenues from government programs, including charges for services and grants, rose from $11.59 million in 2018 to $13.991 million in 2019, mostly due to grants the city has received.
The largest chunk of the city’s revenue sources for its government activities is property taxes (33 percent), followed by operating grants and contributions (25 percent), charges for services (20 percent), intergovernmental (15 percent), capital grants and contributions (5 percent) and investment income (2 percent).
The city’s long-term debt, at the end of the current fiscal year, was $11.750 in outstanding bonds for government activities and $3.803 million in outstanding bonds for business-type activities. Government activities debt decreased $421,435 while business-type activities debt increased $532,745.
According to the audit report, the 2019-20 budget for the general fund — the city’s chief operating fund — projects stable revenues for the year: $7.059 million with matching expenditures. The budget leaves Owosso with no decrease in the general fund balance, Verlin said.
