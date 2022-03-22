First responders honored for actions during Feb. 18 fire

OWOSSO — The city awarded the Citation of Valor at Monday’s city council meeting to five first responders for their efforts at a house fire Feb. 18 on the 1400 block of S. Chipman St.
Those honored Monday included Owosso Fire Department Lieutenant Matt Nowiski, OFD firefighter John McKay, Owosso Township Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Gute, OTFD firefighter Whitney Ryan and Shiawassee County dispatcher Kelsey Curtis.
Fire crews arrived on the scene within minutes of the call Feb. 18 and helped rescue a resident of the home who was trapped on the second floor. The victim eventually lost consciousness and had to be lifted out of the house through a second-story window.
The city said in a press release the elapsed time from the initial emergency call to the rescue was more than 23 minutes.
“There is no doubt that had OFD firefighters Lt. Matt Nowiski, John McKay and OTFD firefighters Lt. Mike Gute and Whitney Ryan not risked their safety and entered a fully involved house fire and ascended a ladder of a burning house, the victim would not have survived,” the city said in a press release. “Nowiski and McKay were swift and decisive in their actions when they entered the burning structure to save the victim.”
The victim was initially taken to Memorial Healthcare for initial treatment before being transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. The victim was released four days after the fire.
