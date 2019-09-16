OWOSSO — Getting drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Vietnam happened at the worst possible time for a budding Owosso family.
Jack Oliver had married his Owosso High School sweetheart, Jan Skinner, on July 20, 1968, and was working at a good-paying job at Midland-Ross when he received his draft notice. Two weeks after he left for basic training, Jan Oliver found out she was pregnant.
Their son, Jack Oliver II, was 2 months old when the orders to leave for Vietnam came, in January 1970.
“It was so hard,” Jan Oliver, 69, said during a talk Thursday at their longtime home. “When we said goodbye, I didn’t know if he was coming back.”
The separation put stress on the couple, but Jan Oliver said she was consoled by the baby, who needed her and gave her someone to love in her husband’s absence.
They were all reunited nearly two years later, but it took much longer than that to rebuild themselves into a true family, she said. While Jack was in the service, Jan moved in with her parents. They helped her care for the baby, who suffered from colic, while she worked in a local factory.
“I consider my wife served as much as I did,” Jack Oliver, 70, said.
On top of the unwanted distance military service put between Oliver and his new family, when he returned to the States he found out he was laid off from his job at Midland-Ross.
But despite everything he lost, he said he doesn’t regret serving.
“I didn’t like Vietnam any more than the hippies did. I wouldn’t have enlisted,” Jack Oliver said. “But in spite of it all, the experience was worth it. I’d do it all over again. I gained self-worth, and it made me grow up and take responsiblity.”
The 1967 Owosso High School graduate completed his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and his specialized training as a military police officer at Fort Gordon, Tennessee.
Shortly after a brief visit home — he arrived in Owosso the day before his son was born at Memorial Hospital — Oliver landed in Bien Hoa, South Vietnam. He would serve as a guard at the base in Bien Hoa for the duration of his overseas stint, close to a year.
“I was scared, of course, but I lucked out all the way,” Oliver said. “I figured I was destined to be infantry (the soldiers who did most of the fighting). When they told me MP, I nearly died. In Vietnam, I never shot at anybody and I never got shot at.”
As a guard, Oliver and the other MPs would search the supply trucks and South Vietnamese workers who came into the base daily. Before he left, he was promoted to squad leader. But he felt his duties weren’t important enough to the war effort to justify leaving his family behind.
“I felt so useless over there,” he said, shaking his head. “They drafted me and screwed up my life.”
He remembers parties and belly dancers, but he also remembers lousy food. His wife remembers mail not arriving in a timely fashion, in Vietnam or Owosso, and each one worrying the other wasn’t writing often enough.
“The best part was coming home,” Jack Oliver said.
He tried to make his homecoming a surprise, but word got out. Jan Oliver and other family members met Jack at the gate at Detroit Metro Airport. It was just after Christmas, and when they got home the tree was still up, just for him.
“My man finally came home,” she recalled thinking on that momentous night. “We would be a family, which we had never got to be before.”
Their struggles weren’t behind them. The main problem, Jan Oliver said, was the hard time Jack Oliver had bonding with his son, who was 14 months old when he came home.
But some things fell into place. Jack Oliver got a job at Georgia Pacific, staying for 33 years. He retired as a supervisor 15 years ago. He and Jan have been married for more than half a century.
Jack Oliver II, 49, worked in construction and auto repair until a bad back led him to become an artist. He takes on commissions to create models of airplanes and other objects through his company, The Master’s Touch Models, which can be found on Facebook.
“My father taught me to make models when I was 5 and it became a lifelong passion,” Jack Oliver II said. He now has a family of his own: wife Stephanie, son Jake, 27, Jaclyn, 20, and a granddaughter, all of whom live in the Owosso area.
In January, the younger Oliver decided to build a miniature scene of his father seated in an MP jeep at the exit gate while on guard duty, based on an old photograph taken in Vietnam.
“It was one of my dad’s favorite pictures,” Jack Oliver II said. “And it’s part of our family history. It was something I wanted to do.”
He lucked out, finding a model of exactly the same type of jeep at a hobby shop in Flint. He made modifications to the jeep and repositioned the figure to make them look more like the images in the photo.
He placed the jeep and figure inside a shadowbox he’d built. The floor is lined with actual dirt. Next to the jeep is a tiny version of the wooden walkway in the picture. Attached to the shadowbox is a framed copy of the photo itself, dated January 1970.
Jack Oliver II presented the gift to his surprised father in July.
“I’m rather proud of him,” Jack Oliver said in his understated way. “It’s meticulous work.”
These days, Jack enjoys target shooting and belongs to Owosso VFW Post 9455, but isn’t very active, he said. What he’d really like to do is take a trip to Vietnam, the place that gave and took so much from him 49 years ago.
“I want to see what became of everything I left behind,” Oliver said.
