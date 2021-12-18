Individual shot inside Rainbow Bar

OWOSSO — A person who police would not identify was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday following a shooting inside Rainbow Bar early the same morning.
Owosso police were called to the bar at 905 W. Main St. shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday after reports a person had been shot. Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said the shooting was the result of a fight between two people.
The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun inside the bar and fired multiple rounds at the other individual, Lenkart said, striking the victim in the leg.
Emergency personnel transported the victim to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they were in serious condition.
The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, Lenkart said.
A Cedar Street resident estimates he heard “four to five” shots ring out from the bar early Saturday, and noticed a helicopter surveying the surrounding area shortly thereafter.
The shooting remains under investigation, Lenkart said.
An employee at the bar, which was open Saturday, declined to comment or to provide contact information for owner Tim Law.
The Rainbow has been the scene of multiple violent incidents over the years.
In 2018, an argument outside the bar led to one man trying to set fire to another.
In 2017, Law himself was seriously injured when a fight broke out in front of the bar.
In 2012, two people were stabbed when they attempted to break up a fight inside the bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.