Trial of Owosso man stretches into third day

CORUNNA — The felony trial of an Owosso man stretched into its third day this morning after a full day of testimony Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court.
Tylor Sattler-VanWagoner, 29, is accused of molesting a minor female family member (first-degree criminal sexual conduct) in 2017 at his former Owosso residence. His trial began Tuesday morning with opening statements from the prosecution and defense, followed by testimony from Owosso Police Det./Sgt. Jon Cecil and Shiawassee County Victim’s Rights Coordinator Barbara Haber-Grinnell.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
In a somewhat surprising move Wednesday afternoon, assistant public defender Amy Husted called Sattler-VanWagoner as a witness, after calling several other defense witnesses.
Sattler-VanWagoner said during his testimony he was at the Owosso Dog and Gun Club, and was late returning to his residence to watch his girlfriend’s children and his minor female family member.
His girlfriend, Anna Mickle, had been at a bar with friends, and became angry when she learned Sattler-VanWagoner would be late returning home. When Mickle returned home, she testified that she was angry at her night being cut short, and went to confront Sattler-VanWagoner in his bedroom, where the alleged sexual assault had taken place.
He refused to open the door, he said, to “delay” an argument, but eventually relented, letting her inside. When the door was opened, the alleged minor female victim exited the room.
Two of Mickle’s children, one of whom is still a minor, testified Wednesday that their memories of the alleged incident aligned with Sattler-VanWagoner’s testimony.
According to that testimony, the assault allegedly occurred within about a one- or two-minute time frame.
Due to constraints on disclosing the identities of the victim and minor witnesses, certain details of Wednesday’s proceedings have not been included in this story.
After Wednesday’s testimony, Judge Matthew Stewart called a halt to proceedings at approximately 4:20 p.m.
He indicated the trial was scheduled to continue this morning at 9 a.m. with closing arguments from the prosecution and defense teams, followed by instructions for the jury, before the jury is sent to deliberate and render a verdict.
Following an Owosso police investigation, Sattler-VanWagoner was charged with the single CSC-1 count in February 2021.
Court records indicate he was arraigned Feb. 24, 2021, before former magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty, and posted a $75,000 cash/surety bond March 1, 2021, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the case.
A verdict is likely today.
