OWOSSO — State Rep. and Chairwoman of the Michigan House Elections and Ethics Committee, Ann Bollin, R-Brighton, spoke to the Shiawassee County Republican Party July 1 at the American Legion Post 57 and provided update on the legislation before her committee.
“We are working hard to put the best practices for clerks and election workers into statute. It’s the most efficient way we can ensure the integrity of our elections in Michigan,” Bollin said.
The Shiawassee GOP will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Legion. The main speaker for the August meeting will be Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson, who will address questions regarding voting equipment in Shiawassee County and to explain how voting machines work in the election process.
Wilson will also discuss the redistricting process for the Shiawassee County Board districts.
“We’ve got a lot of people with questions about how our votes are counted. I’m thrilled that our county clerk will be speaking to us about this issue,” said Shiawassee County GOP Chairwoman Mary Nordbeck.
The focus of the meeting will be election integrity.
“We want people to come with their questions. We want them to be respectful. These are public servants that are coming to address these issues. But again, they need to be addressed well before the 2022 election,” Nordbeck said.
Questions about the upcoming meeting can be emailed to gopshiawassee@gmail.com.
