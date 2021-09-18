BENNINGTON TWP. — Michigan State Police Friday arrested a 33-year-old man at a home near Grand River Road and M-52 after he allegedly abducted two women in Saginaw.
The MSP said in a press release that Chad Eric Bryant, 33, allegedly abducted a 38-year-old woman and and a 28-year-old woman, both from Saginaw. One of the women was a former girlfriend, police said.
An Endangered Missing Alert (EMA) was issued after the women were last heard from about 11 p.m. Thursday when a family member reported the women allegedly were taken against their will by Bryant.
Bryant’s car apparently was spotted by an area resident about 4 p.m. near the Bennington Greens Subdivision and numerous MSP and other units responded.
Bryant allegedly barricaded himself inside a home for a short time before surrendering to troopers without incident. He has been arrested on several felony counts, but has not yet been arraigned. The MSP did not say in which county he will face charges or where he is being held.
The women were transported to an unspecified local hospital for medical treatment.
According to Saginaw County 70th District Court records, Bryant has numerous traffic and criminal cases — pending and closed — in Saginaw County.
He also is facing felony charges from June of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and domestic violence - second offense, A fourth offense enhancement was added to the charges.
He was released on $15,000 in various personal recognizance bonds in that case, and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
The alleged victim in the June case shares the same name as one of the alleged abduction victims; it is not clear if it is the same woman.
Bryant is charged in a separate June incident with MDOP under $200 involving a third woman. Bryant failed to appear Wednesday for a court hearing in that case. The judge ordered a bench warrant be issued, but it's unclear whether that took place.
Saginaw police also filed a warrant for Bryant Tuesday on a felonious assault charge in what appears to be an additional case.
Bryant pleaded no contest in October 2020 to aggravated stalking involving a fourth woman.
