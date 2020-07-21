Owosso City Council shoots down Hamblin Street rezoning

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council has denied a request to rezone two parcels next to a business from residential to light industrial, despite the owner of the parcels saying without the rezoning she no longer wants the land.
Council members during a virtual meeting Monday voted 6-1 against rezoning 425 and 429 E. Hamblin St. after a number of neighbors during a public hearing expressed concerns about traffic, noise and the possibility of the parcels being used to store equipment and vehicles.
The area in which the parcels are located, a neighborhood southeast of Steam Railroading Institute, is a mix of residential and commercial businesses.
“If I’m going to be extremely limited in how I use the lots, if I can’t plant a garden or store my camper but all I can do is mow the grass, I guess I’m not interested in owning the properties any more,” said Carrie Cobb, who owns the two parcels and adjacent Trebor Industries, a steel fabricating company located at 434 E. Howard St.
Without the rezoning, “I’d like to give the lots back to the city. You can handle it,” she said.
Cobb, who purchased the lots from the city at auction a few years ago, cannot simply return them to the city but would have to sell or dispose of them some other way, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Cobb said her plan was to demolish a condemned house that sits on one of the lots and retain a garden shed on the lot to store lawn equipment. She requested the rezoning in order to combine the three properties, including Trebor Industries, into one light industrial parcel.
In February, the planning commission unanimously voted against rezoning the lots because of concerns about moving light industrial zoning into a residential area, terming it spot zoning.
Intead, planning commission members came up with a compromise: Cobb would be allowed keep the garden shed and the two lots could be combined but would remain zoned residential.
Several council members said they supported the planning commission’s compromise but given that Cobb wasn’t interested in any option other than rezoning, they voted to reject the rezoning request outright.
Four neighbors of Trebor Industries spoke during the public hearing. Brian Rinier, who lives across the street on Hamblin, said he was opposed to a rezoning because the neighborhood is essentially residential and he doesn’t want to see more commercial development and noise.
“There are already a couple of commercial things on the property and I’m concerned if there’s a rezoning there will be more and more,” said Cassondra Boulis, who lives at 423 Hamblin St. “There’s wood all over the place, and it’s been there a year.”
Boulis said the vacant house Cobb wants to tear down, which at one time was a meth house, has been invaded by animals.
“I’m having a major raccoon problem,” Boulis said. “They’re getting in my trash.”
Boulis also expressed concern that Trebor Industries would use the land to store crates and park trucks.
“That’s going to massively degrade my property, and I don’t want to look out the window and see that,” she said.
Cobb said she had no intention of storing any containers on the lots and was seeking to help beautify the area by demolishing the house, which she said is in “deplorable” condition. She said the lots would be kept mowed.
“I’m not sure why I’m receiving so much static,” Cobb said. “I’m trying to improve the neighborhood.”
Council member Lori Bailey noted that Trebor Industries received a zoning variance in 2015 to allow a 6-foot chain link fence with plantings but the work was never done.
Henne said he was aware “the site plan was never enacted” and that the city would pursue enforcement.
“We know the community is demanding a higher level of code enforcement, and that’s what we’re going to be doing.” Henne said.
“I think Trebor is a great company,” Bailey said. “I want them to be a great neighbor.”
Some council members suggested tabling a decision on the rezoning request until more information could be obtained. However, Henne said the planning commission had devoted enough time to the matter and, in his view, the issue was ripe for a vote. Mayor Chris Eveleth agreed.
