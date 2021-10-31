OWOSSO — The Camino de Santiago pilgrimage trail across Spain is a weeks-long hike over rough terrain, so it’s not for the physically weak or faint of heart.
Fortunately, Owosso natives Mary Mosher and Janet Horvath are strong women. The longtime friends — both members of St. Paul School’s last graduating class in 1971 — recently returned from walking the 500-mile path, which runs through the Pyrenees mountains.
The pair of grandmothers have been walking together with a group in Birch Run for years, but the Camino de Santiago took their power walks to a whole new level.
“We wanted to challenge ourselves, to prove we could do it,” said Mosher, 68, of Birch Run, who is ostensibly retired but still works as an occupational therapist.
“It’s the excitement and adventure. When I got over there, I felt like I’d escaped, like I’d run away from home,” said Horvath, 68, a retired registered nurse and widow of the late Shiawassee County Commissioner John Horvath.
But the women didn’t stop where the Camino ends — at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela, the reputed burial place of Saint James, apostle of Jesus. Kicking it up a notch, they put in four extra hiking days to reach Cape Finisterre, a peninsula on the west coast of Spain, in Roman times believed to be the end of the known world.
“We don’t know when to quit,” Horvath said with a laugh. “We kept walking to the (Atlantic) ocean.”
From the trail’s starting point in St. Jean Pied de Port — just inside the French border — the pair hiked 540 miles in 42 days, Aug. 30 to Oct. 10.
They trekked across hills and mountains stretching as high as 4,500 feet, meadows, forests, vineyards, olive groves and plains so flat they reminded the women of home.
They passed through several small Spanish villages along the way, staying at a different hotel each night.
Formerly called the “Way of St. James,” the trail was established at the start of the 9th century, becoming a major pilgrimage route of medieval Christianity from the 10th century forward.
Today believers make up a small proportion of hikers, with the vast majority embarking on personal quests, spiritual or recreational. Since 2013, the trail has attracted more than 200,000 pilgrims per year.
Horvath and Mosher hiked on their own, though along the way they met, walked with and made lifelong friends of many fellow hikers hailing from such countries as South Korea, Scotland and the U.S.
Some Camino buddies told the women they were walking in order to give themselves the time and space to make major life decisions. For example, one woman was going through divorce proceedings.
Walking the Camino revealed to Mosher and Horvath a few differences in their personalities. For example, at the end of the day, no matter how long or difficult the walk, Horvath mustered the energy to do laundry and organize photos of the trip. Meanwhile, Mosher stretched across her bed and relaxed.
Mosher carried a 14-pound backpack the whole time, while Horvath soon began busing her tote to the next hotel, as the straps cut into her shoulders.
In many places along the way, the trail was wide and relatively easy to navigate, but not always. Some inclines were so steep, Horvath’s toes were paintfully slammed into her boots. A few pathfinder signs weren’t clearly marked, causing the women to become lost momentarily. Mostly, the trail was too remote for cell service.
One day, near the city of Pamplona, Mosher and Horvath were walking under a blazing sun unrelieved by shade when they encountered a fellow hiker: a woman from Korea who hadn’t brought enough water and was suffering from dehydration.
“We got her water,” Horvath said. “As they say, the Camino provides. You feel safe.”
“Everybody took care of everybody,” Mosher said.
Despite the Camino’s challenges, the women said they seemed to build physical strength with each passing day. Mosher and Horvath easily crossed both finish lines — the trail’s end in Santiago and the land’s end in Cape Finisterre.
Making it all they way to the legendary end of the world was “amazing,” Mosher said. “It was this beautiful village. We watched the sunset. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we made it. But part of me thought, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s over.”
“I was happy it was over,” Horvath said, “and I was proud of myself, of my accomplishment.”
Their flight into Detroit was delayed by several hours, but the plane touched down safely. Local historian Shaffer Fox, Mosher’s brother, was there to drive them home.
“It was 1:30 a.m. when Janet and Mary Ann walked out of the Metro arrivals terminal with their backpacks,” Fox said. “I was so excited that I ran up to them and couldn’t quit hugging them. I turned and said to everyone there: ‘Do you know what these girls did? They just hiked across the Pyrenees Mountains and walked across Spain — and they’re grandmothers!’
“Everyone there was suddenly smiling, too.”
Although the women don’t plan to give the Camino a second go, they and friends they made during their journey are talking about meeting up in Hawaii.
“The best part of the trip was the people,” Mosher said. “I like to talk, and just the thought of meeting people from all over the world was exciting. We made a lot of friends for life.”
