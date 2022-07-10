Owosso man gets at least 14 1/2 years in prison for ‘torturous’ assault

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least 141/2 years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for criminal sexual conduct, felonious assault, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Morgan Huggins was handed the 14-year, seven month prison sentence on the three felony counts, and ordered to pay court costs and fines on each. He was credited with 378 days served toward his sentence.
“It’s not very often that a case comes through this courtroom that is as significant and offensive as this,” Stewart said. “Just the sheer amount of harm you inflicted on your victim. It almost leaves the court breathless. Almost.”
Stewart was incredulous when describing the June 2021 physical assault on the victim, where Huggins punched the victim in the face, bit and scratched her, hit her with a baseball bat, dragged her by the hair, choked her, threw her down stairs, tied her up and then sexually assaulted her.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
“One word comes to mind,” Stewart said. “Savagery. The best the court can do is put you out of society for as long as it can.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court to sentence Huggins to prison, noting the brutal nature of the attack on the victim.
“This was torturous,” Koerner said. “It happened over a number of days and clearly there was injury, both physical and psychological, to this victim … There were a number of weapons used. We’re lucky we’re not here with a victim that passed away.”
Defense attorney Matt McKone said Huggins has shown remorse for his actions and asked for a sentence at the lower end of guidelines.
“This is a difficult one,” McKone said. “I know he’s remorseful for these things.”
Huggins apologized to the victim in a short statement and said he was trying to improve his behavior. “There’s a lot of things I wish I could do differently, but this is where we are,” he said.
Huggins was originally charged with 10 felony counts, including first-degree CSC (personal injury), but seven of the charges were dismissed as the result of a plea deal with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
According to court records, Huggins also has felony convictions for resisting/obstructing police in 2018, and misdemeanor domestic violence and minor in possession of alcohol, also in 2018.
