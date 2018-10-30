FLINT — Three Owosso residents charged with murder in Genesee County appeared in 7th Circuit Court Monday for a pre-trial hearing at which time their planned trial was postponed until January.
Mataya Shaw, 23, Christian Lover, 24, and Frederick Clark, 28, were charged in April with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Austin Culkins. Culkins’ body was found April 21 in a Mundy Township field near the intersection of Jennings and Baldwin roads.
The trio were named as co-defendants and will be tried together, according to 7th Circuit Court records.
During the hearing Monday, Judge David Newblatt set a new pre-trial hearing for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Newblatt also moved the start of the planned jury trial to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23, 2019, and ordered all three remanded to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
Shaw, Lover and Clark have been held in the Genesee County Jail since their arrest April 21. They did not receive a bond.
Additionally, all three are expected to be named as co-defendants with Cody Clark, who was charged Oct. 23 with home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a dangerous weapon by prosecutors in Shiawassee County.
Prosecutors allege Clark originally thought the victim in his case was responsible for stealing drugs and money from him, and broke into the victim’s residence, assaulted and held him hostage for several days.
However, police say Clark eventually discovered Culkins was responsible for the thefts, and that Shaw, Lover and Clark killed him in retaliation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.