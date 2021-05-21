Getaway driver in 2020 Owosso shooting gets jail time

CORUNNA — An Owosso man who acted as a getaway driver after an August 2020 shooting in Owosso was sentenced to jail and probation Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Spencer Ryder, 27, was sentenced to seven months in jail and two years of probation, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 40 days served. Upon the completion of his jail sentence, he will be admitted into the court’s Swift & Sure probation program, and the time he serves will count toward his probation period.
Stewart told Ryder before sentencing that even though he did not personally fire the gun used in the incident and has done well on bond while awaiting sentencing, some incarceration was appropriate.
“No matter how you look at it, you drove a car to a shooting,” Stewart said. “And I think it’s reasonable to believe that you knew there was a gun in the vehicle. And you certainly knew there was a gun in the vehicle after you left. You said you panicked. Probably. But people were hurt. And you drove the shooter away.”
Ryder, along with Alex Letts, 20, and Michael Evans, 20, were charged following an August 2020 incident in which Evans admitted to firing a single shot from a .22-caliber revolver at three people. The round did not hit anyone, but ricocheted off concrete, fragmented and peppered the victims with shrapnel. None were seriously injured.
The shooting took place after a fight that allegedly began as a disagreement over a drug deal.
Evans and Ryder were arrested by Owosso police the following day; however, Letts fled. He was apprehended several weeks later in Lansing by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team.
Defense attorney Steven Ellis blamed Ryder’s actions on hanging around a bad crowd, and called the incident “isolated.” He asked Stewart to impose a sentence that included probation.
Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang agreed that Ryder’s friends were not a good influence, and said Ryder was an excellent candidate for Swift & Sure probation.
In a short statement, Ryder said he took responsibility, and said he was a “different person” since the incident.
“I kind of want to get out of here and make new friends,” Ryder said, adding that he now has a girlfriend and a stable home life. “I had no idea what was going to happen until it was too late. I panicked.”
Evans was sentenced by Stewart in March to nearly nine years in prison for his role in the shooting. He admitted to firing the shot at the victims.
Letts received a minimum sentence May 14 of six years, two months in prison. He gave the order to Evans to fire the gun.
Ryder pleaded guilty in April to two counts of accessory after the fact. In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Court records indicate he posted a $20,000 surety bond Sept. 10, and had been free prior to Thursday’s sentencing.
