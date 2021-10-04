OWOSSO — The Salvation Army Owosso is now accepting donations of new coats for children and adults of all sizes.
The Coats for Kids drive will proceed through Nov. 1. The goal is to collect 300 coats of all sizes, teen sizes, and adult sizes, with a need for big and tall sizes as well.
Distribution of the donated coats will begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18. Call to schedule an appointment. The coats will continue to be distributed as needed through winter, ending in late March. The Salvation Army is also taking donations of snow pants, boots, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens.
The Salvation Army Owosso has 10 dropoff locations where new coats and accessories may be dropped, including: Ruthy’s Cleaners, The Salvation Army Business Office, Biggby Coffee, Foster Coffee Company, Life in Christ church, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Team One Credit Union, YMCA, Qdoba, Label Shopper, and Young Chevrolet. Look for the bin marked with the Coats for Kids logo.
For more information, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/owosso/ or facebook.com/Owossosalvationarmy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.