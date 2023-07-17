Eye on the Prize: Owosso resident Daniel Blanchard focused on goal to win world titles at arm wrestling world championships
Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Daniel Blanchard is planning a trip to Malaysia, but sight-seeing won’t be his No. 1 priority.

Blanchard, 53, will be competing for two world titles in the International Federation of Armwrestling World Championships in September in Kuala Lumpur.

