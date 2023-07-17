Eye on the Prize: Owosso resident Daniel Blanchard focused on goal to win world titles at arm wrestling world championships

OWOSSO — Daniel Blanchard is planning a trip to Malaysia, but sight-seeing won’t be his No. 1 priority.
Blanchard, 53, will be competing for two world titles in the International Federation of Armwrestling World Championships in September in Kuala Lumpur.
For Blanchard, a Lansing-area native who moved to Owosso in January, arm wrestling is a serious business, and he treats it as such.
His dedication has brought him significant success. He says that, at his last count, he has won won two arm wrestling world championships, 11 national championships and 38 state championships.
While in Malaysia, Blanchard won’t take any time for tourist activity — not until the competition has concluded anyway.
“I don’t plan on leaving the hotel (except for competition),” he said. “It’s going to be pretty business-oriented, and I’m going to keep that reason on my brain. There is no second place,” he said. “I don’t even know how many arm wrestlers I’m competing against, but in my mind it doesn’t mater. That’s just the arm wrestler mentality.”
Blanchard is the No. 1 left-handed arm wrestler Michigan in the 176-pound division. In Kuala Lumpur, he’ll be competing in the Grandmasters (age 50+) division at 78 kilograms (approximately 172 pounds) both right-handed and left-handed. He is undefeated this year, and qualified for the World Championships by taking gold in his weight classes at the IFA National Championships in April in Joilet, Illinois.
His two previous world championships came in the 154-pound division (both right- and left-handed) in Orlando, Florida in 2021.
“I wasn’t going to get stopped that day,” Blanchard said of his 2021 titles. “I’ll have the same attitude in Malaysia. You have to have that attitude.”
Blanchard has started a campaign through GoFundMe to raise funds for his trip, which can be accessed on his Facebook page, “Daniel Blanchard (pwl).” So far he has raised $781 of a $3,000 goal.
“I am raising money so I can go to Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and represent the United States at the IFA world championships,” reads a post on his GoFundMe campaign. “This year I qualified to attend the IFA world championships in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sept. 25. … Malaysia is on the other side of the world … so I’m looking for help with contributions, donations and sponsorships to help me go represent the United States at the world competition. … I will be the best representation of the USA I can be both mentally and physically. … I look forward to representing all of us! I plan on bringing the world championship back with me to Michigan and Team USA!!!”
Blanchard is also raising funds by selling sponsorship spots on his jersey that he’ll wear to worlds, and so far his sponsors include Michigan Arms, the premier arm wrestling organization in Michigan, and Owosso’s own The Avenue Bar and Grill, LLC, among others.
Appropriately enough, Blanchard says he fell in love with arm wrestling when he watched the 1987 film “Over the Top,” which features actor Sylvester Stallone (“Lincoln Hawk”), a truck driver who arm wrestles for extra cash. Blanchard said he’s arm wrestled a number of competitors featured in the movie, including Andrew “Cobra” Rhodes, whome Blanchard now considers a good friend.
“It was the first movie my parents ever let me watch in the theater all by myself, and I was all alone in the theater because it wasn’t that popular of a movie,” he said. “But I thought it was the best (movie) I’d ever seen and thought how cool it would be to arm wrestle. Now I’m going to Malaysia to pretty much live the life of the guy in the movie, which is pretty surreal.”
Blanchard said he started arm wrestling in tournaments in 2000, and has first experiences of the sport were far short of the champion-quality wrestler he is today. He said at the time he was “manhandled” and mostly two-and-out in double-elimination tournaments.
He started to have more success inn 2002, when trainer Scott Hazelwood of Detroit-based wrestling club “The Hit Squad” noticed his efforts and started working with him to refine his technique. Blanchard is still a member of “The Hit Squad,” though he also attends practices of a Burton-based club (“2 Strong 4 U”) that meets at The Avenue Bar and Grill LLC in Owosso on Thursday nights.
Blanchard, who won his first title at the Michigan State Championships in 2006, said despite winning two world titles, the defining moment of his career was winning four national championships (in undefeated fashion) in one weekend in Buffalo, New York in 2014 shortly after his son’s death.
“I lost my son. Arm wrestling was a way to get it out of your system, and I guess I had a lot built up,” he said.
One thing that keeps Blanchard engaged with arm wrestling after 23 years in the trenches is the camaraderie he finds within the sport
One of his friends, “Stiggy” Gerald Johnson of Orleans, will also represent Team U.S.A. at the World Championships in Malaysia after winning nationals in his respective division.
Blanchard said he met Johnson at a tournament, and the two train together. Johnson is a tattoo artist, and Blanchard has four tattoos that are Johnson’s work, including one representing his 2021 world titles.
“Arm wrestling is kind of like a brotherhood of people you know that are interested in the same thing. It’s more like a camaraderie, even though you’re facing each other. It’s about respect and humbleness, and it gives you an excuse to go to the gym and stay in shape,” he said.
When he’s not arm wrestling, Blanchard is a prosthetic technician. Blanchard himself has a prosthetic leg — his left leg below the knee was amputated after a train accident he suffered in Lansing in 1985 where he fell between train cars.
“I was in the hospital for two weeks, and back to walking after three months. There ain’t no quit in me, even when I got a good excuse,” he said.
