Ball Street in Owossoreopened after gas leak-related closure

An Owosso Public Safety fire truck blocks off a portion of Ball Street in Downtown Owosso Monday.

OWOSSO — Several businesses in Downtown Owosso lost power Monday resulting from a gas leak at 119 W. Exchange St. that saw a portion of Ball Street closed in the Downtown.

Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said his department received a call from Consumers Energy at 11:45 a.m. about the gas leak, with Consumers informing the department that several buildings on Ball Street between Exchange and Washington streets were showing “significant gas readings.”

