OWOSSO — Several businesses in Downtown Owosso lost power Monday resulting from a gas leak at 119 W. Exchange St. that saw a portion of Ball Street closed in the Downtown.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said his department received a call from Consumers Energy at 11:45 a.m. about the gas leak, with Consumers informing the department that several buildings on Ball Street between Exchange and Washington streets were showing “significant gas readings.”
Owosso Public Safety and Owosso Public Works assisted on scene, per a Facebook post from the City of Owosso, and Lenkart said after nearly two hours of searching, a gas line break was discovered at 119 W. Exchange St.
“All the buildings are connected underground, and gas dissipates and finds voids, so it was difficult to determine where the leak was coming from and we were getting high readings from different buildings,” Lenkart said.
Lenkart said he did not know the source of the gas leak, but that nobody appears to have been harmed.
Consumers could not be reached for comment before press time.
Power has since been restored and Ball Street is open.
