Owosso Schools to seek straight renewal of sinking fund millage after defeat at polls Tuesday

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle, second from the right, speaks during Wednesday's Board of Education Committee of the Whole meeting.

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is not giving up on its sinking fund, despite a setback Tuesday.

One day after voters emphatically defeated a proposal that would have assessed a levy of 3 mills ($3 per $1,000 of taxable property) on district residents, the Owosso School Board was working Wednesday to shape a new ballot initiative for Nov. 7 — one that would renew its existing sinking fund millage, which would otherwise expire in December.

Mother Hen

It's very short-sighted of residents to vote down a maintenance/repair millage request. Makes one wonder if they spend any money on their own home maintenance and repairs. Hoping the new request is approved!

