Owosso Schools to seek straight renewal of sinking fund millage after defeat at polls Tuesday

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is not giving up on its sinking fund, despite a setback Tuesday.
One day after voters emphatically defeated a proposal that would have assessed a levy of 3 mills ($3 per $1,000 of taxable property) on district residents, the Owosso School Board was working Wednesday to shape a new ballot initiative for Nov. 7 — one that would renew its existing sinking fund millage, which would otherwise expire in December.
After discussing three options at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the board voted 5-0 to ask district voters for 1.9588 mills over a five-year period from 2024 to 2028. Board members Shelly Ochodnicky and Adam Easlick were absent.
Sinking fund money is generally used to repair and improve facilities and grounds. The district’s facilities audit, conducted earlier this year, presented school officials with a laundry list of needs totaling $37 million. Owosso Schools has maintained a sinking fund since 1999, with voters being asked to approve a millage for it at five-year intervals.
The prevailing sentiment at Wednesday’s meeting was that the district would have a hard time going without the fund, and that action needed to be taken immediately ahead of Shiawassee County’s Aug. 15 deadline for November ballot measures.
“We can’t sit back here and do nothing,” board Treasurer Olga Quick said.
“This is an old community. Our buildings go back decades.” board President Rick Mowen said. “If you don’t maintain stuff, roofs could cave in, like they have in Downtown buildings.”
Mowen and board Vice President Marlene Webster both expressed the opinion that the district needed to devote significant resources to make the case for maintenance to the community, to give the new millage the greatest chance of passing.
Much of the board’s discussion at Wednesday’s meeting focused on the central issue of crafting a measure that could secure community support.
The failure of Tuesday’s ballot measure (which received 2,564 “no” votes vs. 1,109 for “yes”) lies at the feet of the public perception of it as a tax increase.
Tuttle and the district tried to make the case that a 3-mill levy was in line with what voters had historically approved, and that the extant 1.9588-mill levy (passed at 2 mills in 2018, but modified downward by the state of Michigan’s Headlee Amendment, which rolls back the tax rates of millages so that growth does not exceed the rate of inflation from the existing tax base) was only intended to be my a temporary reduction following the passage of a $45.5 million bond issue in 2017, but voters apparently disagreed.
With this in mind, the board eventually decided that asking voters for a straight renewal would be the best approach.
Other approaches considered included re-submitting the 3-mill levy for voter consideration or asking for an increase for 0.5 mills (to 2.4588).
Webster also put forth the notion of asking for a shorter-term millage, though this was ultimately not adopted.
OPS had previously indicated that had the 3-mill levy would’ve generated about $1.9 million for the district over the five years, had it passed.
District Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said on Wednesday that a renewal of the district’s current levy would generate about $1.3 million in the same time frame.
(1) comment
It's very short-sighted of residents to vote down a maintenance/repair millage request. Makes one wonder if they spend any money on their own home maintenance and repairs. Hoping the new request is approved!
