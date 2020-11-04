OWOSSO — Three incumbents and a former council member will fill the four open seats on the Owosso City Council, each carrying four-year terms.
In Tuesday’s election, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika earned the top number of votes, 3,452. She was followed by incumbent Dan Law, with 2,850 votes, former council member Robert Teich, with 2,257 votes, and incumbent Nicholas Pidek, with 2,084 votes.
The three challengers fell short: Mike Cline won 2,053 votes; Stephen Tejkl, 1,591 votes; and Mark Drayton, 918 votes. Cline has already indicated he intends to seek a recount.
Osika, 64, cited keeping businesses in Owosso afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic as her top concern. She has served as Owosso’s mayor pro tem for four years. She serves on the board of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, commissioner on the Owosso Historical Commission, committee member on Owosso Main Street Promotions, and Streetscape and Beautification subcommittee member.
A graduate of Corunna High School, Osika also holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baker College. She retired after 40 years of working in the business and nonprofit sectors.
Law, 55, has served for the past four years on the city council and planning commission. He has worked as an IT field technician for 25 years. Law is a 1983 Owosso High School graduate who has obtained several professional certifications over the years, including from Panasonic and McDonald’s. Law earlier identified updating the city’s infrastructure as a priority.
Teich is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Owosso, is Kiwanis Village board president, Shiawassee District Library board secretary and serves on the Owosso Zoning Board of Appeals. He is a former city council member. He previously said infrastructure, housing and attracting new businesses were high on his list of priorities.
Pidek, 34, is a lifelong Owosso resident who decided after graduating from Corunna High School and obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kettering University to raise his family and become a businessman in Owosso. He has served for two years on the city council and previously served on the Owosso Historical Commission for two years. He serves as an adviser to Michigan Main Street, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Pidek has named economic sustainability after COVID-19 and an aging infrastructure as two top Owosso priorities.
All council seats are nonpartisan.
