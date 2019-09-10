Company donates to CAC

OWOSSO — Gillette Interstate RV recently donated schools supplies to the Child Advocacy Center.
Spearheaded by Derrick Rounds he was also accompanied by Blue Gray, Jayce Gray and Hayden Gray. Their organization provided backpacks filled with pencil cases, binders, notebooks, crayons, markers, lunchboxes and more.
The backpacks and lunchboxes will go to clients of The Shiawassee County Child Advocacy Center.
Receiving these donations on behalf of the children were Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart and the Child Advocacy staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.