OWOSSO — Nelson-House Funeral Home is offering a seminar called “Hope and Healing for the Holidays” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Abiding in the Vine, 115 E. Main St.
Jerry Walden, a minister and grief counselor, will be the main presenter at the public event. Refreshments will be provided.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling the funeral home at (989) 723-5234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.