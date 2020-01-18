OWOSSO — The Right to Life of Shiawassee County group is organizing a Motorcade For Life Sunday.
Participants will line up in the St. Paul Catholic Church parking lot, on the south side of M-21 across from the church, at 1:45 p.m. A hearse is being provided by Nelson-House Funeral Home for the motorcade.
The motorcade will proceed to St. Paul Cemetery.
For more information, call Denny Hrcka at (989) 725-8037.
