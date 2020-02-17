OWOSSO — Authorities believe two people who lived in the same home as an elderly woman did not report her death for about three weeks because they were waiting to receive her Social Security payment.
According to an email obtained by The Argus-Press, Owosso City Manager Nate Henne told Mayor Chris Eveleth and city council members that police were called to a home on Hiram Street the evening of Feb. 3.
“This information will not be made public until such time as an autopsy can be conducted,” the email said. “(Police) were called to a home in Owosso where an elderly woman was discovered in a very advanced state of decomposition. It is estimated she had been deceased for three weeks.”
When authorities responded to the scene, numerous photos were posted to local Facebook pages of individuals wearing HAZMAT suits entering the residence. Many commenters assumed the reason for the suits was that the home was the site of a meth lab.
“Two other people were living in the home and knew she had passed away,” Henne’s email states. “Law enforcement believes these other occupants were waiting until the deceased’s Social Security check came before they reported the death to authorities. I do not know when public safety will be releasing this to the press.”
The autopsy has not yet been completed, and Owosso police today declined to comment on the situation, but did say the case has been turned over to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges against the two individuals who also live at the residence.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
