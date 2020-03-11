Owosso voters block bond

OWOSSO — Owosso residents have decisively rejected a city proposal for a $10 million bond to improve more of Owosso’s 72-mile road system.
At the ballot box Tuesday, 56 percent of voters in the city’s six precincts said no to the measure, with 44 percent approving. The vote was 1,620 in opposition and 1,279 in favor.
“Obviously, I’m a little disappointed though not entirely surprised,” Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth said this morning. “With all the things that have passed in recent years, I think people have hit their limit, and I can’t say I blame them.”
“We were looking forward to continuing all the recent success we’ve had fixing the streets. This will certainly slow that down but we will continue to do what we can to fix and maintain our streets with the money we have.”
Before the election, city officials said a $10 million bond would help improve the overall street system from a PASER rating of “fair” — achieved with support from a separate $10 million bond, approved by voters in 2016 — to a rating of “good.”
The proposed bond, with a 25-year term, would have cost taxpayers 2.5689 mills, or $2.5689 per $1,000 of taxable value. That means a resident whose home’s taxable value is $50,000 would have paid about $128 per year, or just over $10 per month.
Since the first bond passed four years ago, the city has improved sections of 19 streets, with improvements currently underway or planned for an additional five streets in 2020-21.
But the funds are running out, Henne has said, and by 2023 they will be exhausted. After this year’s projects are completed, the city will have spent $8.8 million of the bond funds.
Including special assessment, grants, state revenues, water/sewer funds and township payments, the city has invested $18 million in street improvements and utility work underneath the streets since 2016.
Before the 2016 bond, the city’s average PASER rating — performed every three years by the city engineer — was 5.35 on a 10 point scale, falling within the “fair” rating. As a result of the bond projects, the average rating has increased 6 percent to 5.66, at the upper end of “fair.”
If the bond on Tuesday’s ballot had been approved, city officials projected the average PASER condition rating to increase to 6.11, at the lower end of “good.”
A lack of additional bond money would lead to the condition of the system deteriorating over time, Henne has said, even given Owosso’s annual Act 51 revenue received from the state gas tax and grants, which have provided a significant amount of funding.
Many of the city’s roads are 30 years old or older, and some storm sewers are 60-plus years old.
The city recently sent out an informational mailer about the proposed street bond to residents.
In November 2016, residents approved the first $10 million road bond by a vote of 3,064 (55 percent) to 2,543 (45 percent).
