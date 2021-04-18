OWOSSO — Thanks to a local women’s group, the Shiawassee Family YMCA can expand scholarships to children and families most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area meeting earlier this week, members voted to give the YMCA a donation of $22,000.
“The YMCA is open to serve everyone in Shiawassee County and all age groups,” said group co-founder Becky Hartnagle. “We are thrilled to award this donation to a seasoned nonprofit that will impact a large group in our community.”
Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO/Executive Director Laura Archer, an Owosso Women Who Care member, gave the winning presentation on why her nonprofit should receive the donation.
“Were thrilled that the 220 women in Women Who Care (Owosso) see the value of what we’re providing to the community,” Archer said. “And we’re thrilled to offer more to our families who are most in need. They really do need us.”
Archer said the YMCA — temporarily closed during part of the COVID-19 pandemic — has been reopened for six months. However, nearly 70 percent of families who receive 50-percent scholarship support in membership dues at the YMCA haven’t returned.
“We’re crushed that they can’t afford the other 50 percent,” Archer said. “This donation allows us to offer them free membership — and free summer camp for two weeks at Camp Shiawassee.”
The group also heard “wonderful” presentations from the Pregnancy Resource Center and Respite Volunteers-Shiawassee, organizers said.
Monday’s session had a drive-in format, which will continue until pandemic restrictions are lifted, organizer said. There were 57 members in attendance and 10 nominations for the $22,000 pot, representing a $100 donation from each woman.
The 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area group has given away more than $300,000 to area nonprofits since being formed in 2016 by Hartnagle, Lisa Hood, Cindy Schluckebier and Sue Ludington.
For information about the group, visit owossowomencare.com.
