OWOSSO — National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which began Saturday, is not something anyone particularly wants to observe.
Supporters of The SafeCenter hope a time will come when no fundraising is necessary.
Until then, there are events like the center’s third annual telethon, which began at 8 a.m. today and will continue through 8 p.m. Thursday.
SafeCenter executive director Hannah Gottschalk will spend a portion of the fundraiser “out and about,” connecting with local law enforcement leaders and others in the community who support SafeCenter’s work.
Some Facebook Live coverage is planned, Gottschalk said, but it will mostly be photos and videos. Among the names on her schedule is a visit with Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole.
The telethon’s goal is $10,000, a very reachable amount considering the same event brought in $11,000 in 2020 and $13,000 in 2021. All credit for the telethon’s success goes to the shelter’s generous donors, Gottschalk said.
“This community has been incredible the last three years,” she continued. “They have really helped us meet and exceed our goal.”
Of course, the ultimate marker of success would be to no longer have any need for the shelter — sadly, that’s not likely to happen any time soon. For reasons no one entirely knows, Gottschalk said the need for SafeCenter’s services has only been increasing.
“The issue is not going away,” she added. “We have to work harder, work smarter and rethink how we provide our services.”
In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the shelter served more than 350 survivors of domestic abuse, providing them with everything from food and clothing to crisis intervention services.
Those in need of their services have several different ways to connect with SafeCenter, including a 24-hour crisis line. There are also some high-tech ways to get help — sending a message through Facebook Messenger, or a message sent through SafeCenter’s website that transmits directly to e-mail.
To donate to the telethon, call (989) 723-9716 or click on thesafecenter.org. Gifts may also be made through the center’s Facebook page (facebook.com/thesafecenter.org).
Community members who would like to donate supplies or volunteer may also do so through either the Facebook page or the web site.
