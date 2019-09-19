CORUNNA — A former Ferris State football player was arraigned Wednesday on a felony criminal sexual conduct charge in 66th District Court.
Denelle Carithers, 26, of Big Rapids, was charged with the CSC-fourth degree (force or coercion) count for an incident that occurred in December 2018. A warrant for Carithers’ arrest was issued April 22.
“It was a CSC-4, which is a contact crime,” Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said. “We went and picked him up yesterday.”
Lenkart added that the alleged crime is a felony because it took place at a nursing home, but he would not provide any details or comment further, citing medical patient privacy laws.
Carithers pleaded not guilty before Judge Terrance Dignan. His next court appearances are 10 a.m. Sept. 25 for a probable cause conference, and 1:15 p.m. Oct. 1 for a preliminary examination. Dignan set bond at $10,000 cash/surety; Carithers is currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County jail.
On his personal Facebook page, Carithers, an Ecorse native, claimed to have graduated from Ferris State University in 2018. He is listed as having been a member of the football team for the 2015 and 2016 seasons on Ferris State’s athletics website.
Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $500 fine.
