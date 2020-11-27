BEULAH — The Benzie County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant for Robert Michael Freebold, 58, on three counts of open murder in connection with the deaths of three family members in northern Michigan.
The charges are the result of an incident in the village of Elberta about 6 p.m. Nov. 20.
Marilyn Freebold (63), Malachi Maloney (20) and Robert James Freebold (27) were shot. Marilyn Freebold and Robert James Freebold were died at the scene, and Maloney died at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Robert Michael Freebold, who also suffered a gunshot wound and was in critical condition, was expected to be arraigned in 85th District Court upon his release from Munson Medical Center.
A press releases did not say when that might be.
In a press release, police said they responded to a home on Grand Avenue in Elberta just after 6 p.m. Friday because of an abandoned 911 call. A dispatcher could hear someone breathing and possibly asking for help.
One person was found just inside the main entrance. After additional officers arrived, they entered the home and found three additional gunshot victims inside.
No further court dates have yet been scheduled.
Robert Michael and Marylin Freebold both are Owosso natives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.