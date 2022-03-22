OWOSSO — The city’s brush pickup program begins March 30.
It may take several days for brush to be picked up throughout the entire city. Brush pickup will continue on the last Wednesday of each month through Oct. 22.
Residents are urged to use the city of Owosso leaf/brush dropoff site located on Aiken Road, just south of Industrial Drive. Aiken Road will reopen April 2 and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until the end of the “leaf season” (usually the first Saturday in December). Grass clippings are now accepted at the Aiken Road Compost Site.
It is not necessary to call to register your address for pickup. The placing of brush curbside should not occur earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pick-up commencement date.
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
Brush is described as tree and shrubbery trimmings not exceeding 3 inches in diameter or 8 feet in length.
Brush collection rules:
n Brush must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. on pickup day. No brush piles are to be placed at the curb before Sunday evening of the pickup week. Tickets may be issued.
n Brush must be no larger than 3 inches in diameter and no longer than 8 feet long.
n Remove all roots, stumps and dirt.
n Place brush with the biggest cut end toward the curb — neatly stacked away from trees, sign posts, guide wires, fire hydrants and fences.
n Do not place brush on sidewalks or in the street.
n Do not place brush in alleys; it will not be picked up. Tickets may be issued.
n Piles not conforming may be left until corrected.
The following material will not be collected:
n Brush cut or trimmed by contractors. Persons hired by the property owners are responsible for disposal of material.
n Material cleared from lots or undeveloped property.
n Material in boxes, bags or containers.
n Yard waste and grass clippings.
n Building materials of any kind.
If you have any questions, please call (989) 725-0550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.