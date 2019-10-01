Tracking parking citations difficult

OWOSSO — While city officials say parking enforcement remains ongoing in downtown, people who work in the area say they aren’t as worried these days about receiving a ticket.
According to numbers provided by the city, in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the public safety department issued more parking citations from April to August than the previous year — however, those numbers include the entire city and not just downtown enforcement.
In August, the number of citations plummeted, downtown business people believe, because the sole parking enforcement officer has been off the job because of health issues.
Because of a U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision in April, Owosso briefly discontinued, then changed its method of determining whether vehicles are parked longer than the two- and four-hour time limits on downtown streets or in city lots.
However, directly comparing whether overtime parking citations are up or down is not possible because Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said a computer system change no longer allows the city to break down citations by type as it did previously.
In April, the Sixth Court of Appeals — which covers Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky — declared the method the city used to issue tickets unconstitutional. The case — over whether a city can mark a vehicle’s tires with chalk — involved the city of Saginaw, but applies to all municipalities within the 6th Circuit.
The panel of three judges stated in its ruling that chalking tires constitutes a “warrantless search.” The court compared the practice to police putting a GPS device on a vehicle without the owner’s permission.
Owosso issued four citations downtown for overtime parking, but then ceased enforcement for about a week while coming up with a new method.
Now, the city’s parking enforcement officer, Charles Kincaid, uses a hand-held electronic device to note the location, time, and license plate of vehicles, and take a photograph of the stem valve on one of the tires.
If the position of the stem valve is unchanged after two or four hours — two if the vehicle is parked on the street or four if it’s in a lot — then the officer will write a parking ticket.
For 2018, the city’s records are broken down by what type of ticket is issued. From April to August, the city issued 140, 29, 10, 87 and 67 parking tickets, respectively.
In April 2018, 114 tickets were issued for overtime parking downtown and 26 throughout the city that included things like parking in a handicap spot or parking on a street from 3 to 6 a.m. For the months of May, June, July and August of 2018 the city issued the following number of tickets:
May — 19 for overtime parking downtown, 10 miscellaneous.
June — zero for overtime parking downtown, 10 miscellaneous.
July — 80 for overtime parking downtown, seven miscellaneous.
August — 62 for overtime parking downtown, five miscellaneous.
In 2019, for those same months, the city issued 186, 141, 70,124 and 23 parking tickets.
The 2019 numbers include parking tickets issued for parking too long in a space downtown, parking on the street from 3 am. to 6 a.m., blocking a sidewalk or crosswalk and parking in prohibited areas.
The number of tickets issued in August plummeted from 67 last year to 23 in 2019.
And downtown workers and business owners said they have seen a decrease in enforcement, mostly, they believe, because the parking enforcement officer has not been working for about two months because of medical issues.
Julie Arnett from Midstate Title Agency said she and her coworkers have not been moving their cars every day to avoid tickets because they haven’t seen anyone conducting enforcement.
She said she used to have a permit to park in city lots — which her employer paid for. Now they park in the same lots for free, but must move their cars every four hours.
“It’s just a really big inconvenience. The city is losing out on money because we used to pay for permits. All they have done is add an inconvenience to our lives all while taking in less revenue for parking,” she said.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart declined to comment on the status of officer Kincaid, but said parking enforcement is continuing in the downtown area.
Kincaid has been the parking officer since about 2000.
