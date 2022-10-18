CALEDONIA CHARTER TWP. — Owosso Community Airport contractor Treeworks Inc. will soon begin tree trimming and removal along the west end of the airport and various residential properties, a press release said.
All planned work has been physically reviewed and will be supervised by a licensed arborist on site, airport officials said.
The planned work activity will run from October through November, and possibly later depending on weather. Since this activity is federally regulated for certain environmental concerns, all tree activity must be completed through winter months.
Treeworks crews will be working daily hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will not be working Thanksgiving Day and the day after.
Since a portion of the project includes work along the James Miner Trail, there will be sections of the trail temporarily closed for safety precautions. Safety barriers will be placed and only be closed while work is being completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.