RUSH TWP. — U.S. Army veteran Orin Stone and his wife were grateful Saturday to receive an unexpected $6,000 — proceeds from last summer’s Wheels for Warriors Classic Car, Truck and Bike Show — in time for the holidays.
The Owosso couple, who have been struggling financially, said they were concerned they might have to skip Christmas presents this year for their five children at home.
But not any longer, thanks to the surprise check Wheels for Warriors organizer Mike Lepior gave Orin and Kaycee Stone during the group’s annual banquet at the Shiawassee Conservation Association, attended by about 50 people.
The Stones also received $500 from Premier Furniture, a major Wheels for Warriors sponsor.
“I didn’t expect this,” a tearful Orin Stone said after the ceremony. “This is amazing. It’s outstanding. It’s a godsend.”
Stone’s military service includes fighting in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq, and in Afghanistan. The Stones were referred to Wheels to Warriors by Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs.
Lepior also presented Owosso VFW Post 9455 with $2,000 from Wheels for Warriors, which has been donating car show proceeds to area veterans for seven years, only missing 2020 because of the pandemic.
The Owosso VFW was represented at the dinner by Commander Larry Thayer, officer Mike Eckmyer, and several other VFW and Auxiliary members, including Auxiliary President Karen Horn.
“It’s wonderful that Wheels for Warriors thinks about the veterans,” she said. “Our veterans need all the help they can get, and the VFW, too. It’s a hard time for veterans and their families, and for organizations like us. We’re all struggling.
Lepior said he and his late wife, Shelley Lepior, founded the organization to acknowledge the debt U.S. citizens owe to veterans for their great sacrifices.
“We do this because we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. We are a free people because of our veterans,” he said, adding the Owosso VFW was chosen in part because members provide veterans with free meals and connect them with critical resources.
Irene Hosking, 103, who served as a nurse during World War II, was a special guest at Saturday’s dinner.
“It’s an honor to have Irene here,” Lepior said. “We love her and we wanted to have her for dinner tonight because she makes everything better.”
He expressed appreciation to the Shiawassee Conservation Association for providing use of its clubhouse for Saturday’s dinner, along with Wheels for Warriors’ “great team of volunteers.”
All together, the group has raised over $56,000 for veterans and veterans organizations, Lepior said.
The Wheels for Warriors Classic Car, Truck and Bike Show, the Saturday after July 4, has become one of the largest classic car meets in Michigan, he said.
Last summer, the event drew 250 vehicles and about 1,000 guests. More than 385 area veterans enjoyed free barbecue meals, with some winning raffle drawings.
Lepior said many of the raffle winners donate the money back to Wheels For Warriors.
“That’s the kind of guys they are,” he said.
