OWOSSO — Detective Sgt. Benjamin Rowell had no idea his family’s return trip from a vacation on a late July day in 2021 would be eventful.
That’s when, with his wife and three children in the car, Rowell witnessed a serious accident at the intersection of M-52 and Wilkinson Road in Owosso, where two victims — one male and one female — were ejected 30 to 50 feet from a motorcycle.
Upon surveying the scene, Rowell said his first impression was that neither victim would survive.
“They were both in pretty bad shape. The female had a pretty large laceration to her right thigh, and was losing a lot of blood. The male had lacerations and was unconscious, and given how violent the crash was, I didn’t think he was going to survive,” Rowell said.
Rowell didn’t have proper personal protective equipment with him when he came upon the scene. Needing to stop the female victim’s bleeding, Rowell came up with a clever idea: use his belt buckle as a makeshift tourniquet to stop some of the bleeding, until an ambulance could arrive.
Thanks to quick thinking from Rowell, and the timely arrival of off-duty firefighter Raymond Murawa, both victims survived the accident. Rowell, a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper for nine years, received a Lifesaving Award from the MSP last month.
“I am thankful and appreciative for the award, and I was glad I was of service that day,” Rowell said.
Murawa, a firefighter for the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, said that he was working in his backyard when he heard a crash, and he quickly arrived on scene. Rowell said he and Murawa each cared for one of the victims — Rowell treated the female victim, and Murawa treated the male victim.
“(Murawa) was a big help because I didn’t have to divide my attention,” Rowell said.
Murawa, a firefighter for over 20 years, said fire departments in the area need more staffing to respond to emergenices like these.
“All the departments in Shiawassee County are hurting for volunteers. We need more help,” he said.
