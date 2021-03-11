The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Bryant and Salem Lutheran elementary schools were locked down Wednesday morning as a precaution after police received a report of an individual possibly carrying a gun, according to a Facebook post by the City of Owosso.
“The Owosso Police Department was notified of suspicious subjects walking in the 1000 block of Stewart Street,” the post said. “A concerned neighbor saw three male subjects walking in the area, with one of them possibly carrying a long gun.”
Owosso police, Michigan State Police and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, but were unable to locate the subjects.
“As a precaution, the Owosso Police Department contacted Bryant Elementary and Salem Lutheran School to notify them of the report. Both schools followed their protocol and were placed in lockdown,” the post said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Owosso police at (989) 725-0580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.