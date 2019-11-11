Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Record low temperatures expected. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.