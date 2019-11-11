OWOSSO — Angel’s Hands Community Outreach Sunday hosted an event throughout downtown Owosso to raise awareness of homelessness.
Community members were encouraged to hold hands along Main Street.
People lined the street from Westown to downtown to show support.
“My God has blessed me all day long from chains falling to standing together as one,” organizer Kathy Watson said on Facebook. “I want to thank everyone who came out to show love and support.”
Watson said the group handed out socks blankets, bags of items and food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.