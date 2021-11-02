OWOSSO — The Capital Area Community Services Christmas applications and Old Newsboys applications for children 18 or younger who reside in Shiawassee County are available at CACS through Nov. 24.
All houesholds must meet 150% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify. Applications are available by calling (989) 723-3115.
The CACS office is closed to walk-in traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.